Mayor: ‘We are family’; National Night Out brings together community, officers

From live music to burgers fresh off the grill, the National Night Out was fun for all.

“Everybody’s getting together. It’s positive vibes,” said Yolanda McCord, who brought 10-year-old daughter Aziya Adgerson and 8-year-old son Azaiden Adgerson to the event.

National Night Out was held Thursday at Orangeburg’s Centennial Park. It was sponsored by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in partnership with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Aziya’s favorite parts of the event were getting school supplies, playing games and touring the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office mobile command unit bus.

Azaiden said, “It was cool meeting the police officers.”

He liked getting candy, a book bag and drinks.

National Night Out is an annual effort promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to its website.

“In spite of what you see going on in the city and county of Orangeburg, we are a people that stick together. We are family. We are like glue,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said during his remarks at the event.

“And all the bad news that happens that you see in the media, we dispel it tonight to let you know that we can come together and we can have fun, that we can cross racial lines and we can have a good time with each other,” he said.

“This is a great place. We’re looking forward to great things to happen in the city of Orangeburg,” Butler said.

“We’re also looking forward to our students to go back to school, to have a safe and wonderful school year and that they will learn,” he said.

“We dispel gun violence and parents that are scared to send their children to school. They’re going to be safe this year. We have resource officers in the school. So we are so happy for all our students. God bless you all,” Butler said.

ODPS Director Charles Austin Sr. spoke to the crowd, saying, “This community belongs to us and we’re not going to surrender the soul of our community to anybody. We are going to lay claim on our community and we are going to be together in terms of anything that poses a threat to our community.”

“So thank you all for coming out. I know in the past couple of years it’s been a challenge because of the COVID pandemic and with some other things that have been going on around us, but we are living proof that when we come together as a family of one, there is nothing we can’t achieve. With God on our side, all things are possible,” Austin said.

“We have to show not only our neighbors - the rest of the county, the rest of the state, the rest of this country, the world – that Orangeburg city is a crown jewel in this state and in this country,” he added.

“We want this to be a place where people feel comfortable coming into knowing they will be safe and they will be welcome and that we will provide hospitality unlike any hospitality they will have experienced anywhere else in this world,” Austin said.

John Graves of the Orangeburg Coalition Revitalization was among the people enjoying the event.

“This is a chance to get out and be with the community,” he said.

“I found out I know a good many of the officers who are here tonight. This is a good thing for Orangeburg to get together and share ideas and socialize. For the kids, it’s wonderful for them,” Graves added.

At the event, Austin and ODPS provided plaques of appreciation to representatives of three groups who are community partners: Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly, the Sunnyside Community Village Association and Hotep Protective Services.

Moses the Promise Land band performed at the event.

ODPS Officer Devon Gilmore organized the event. Residents are encouraged to give suggestions about National Night Out or any public safety topic to Gilmore by calling 803-383-8731.