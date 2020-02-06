{{featured_button_text}}
NEESES – From Norman Rockwell paintings of kids in starched white uniforms and over-sized gloves to “The Sandlot,” kids’ baseball is as American as apple pie and is often seen as a positive influence.

Yet the pastime has declined in the town of Neeses in recent years.

Neeses Mayor and Recreation Director Kenneth Gleaton said he wants to change that and wants more kids involved in baseball in the town.

Gleaton cordially invites families and their children to registration day for Neeses baseball Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m.-noon at Neeses Town Hall, 6357 Savannah Highway. The registration fee is $40 cash, and proof of age is required for boys ages 9-12.

There are tee ball teams for boys and girls ages 4-6; machine pitch teams for boys ages 7-8 and girls ages 7-10; AAA League for Boys Only ages 9-10; and Dixie Youth Majors Boys Only ages 11-12.

Gleaton said that the regional league may accept Neeses having only a team or two, but he wants to see a larger number of teams like the town once had.

Applications may be filled out during registration.

For more information, call 803-247-5811.

Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com.

