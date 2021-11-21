Mayor’s tree lighting tonight

The annual Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held in Memorial Plaza at 6 p.m. tonight.

“Once the ceremonial switch is flipped, more than a million lights will be on nightly through Jan. 1,” said Jennifer Van Cleave, the City of Orangeburg public information officer.

Hot chocolate will be served at the Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony, where children will also be able to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In addition to the lights in downtown Orangeburg, the lights in the Children's Garden Christmas will be illuminated on Nov. 21.

The lights throughout the city and the Children's Garden Christmas will be on each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2022.

The Kids' Walk will be open nightly from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free.

Once the Christmas display begins, Riverside Drive through Edisto Memorial Gardens will be limited to one-way traffic from the Lady Fountain on Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center daily from 5 to 10 p.m.

