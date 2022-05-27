Maxway moving to former Bi-Lo in Orangeburg; store becoming Roses Express

Orangeburg's Maxway at the Edisto Village Shopping Center is moving next door and changing its name to Roses Express.

“We are enlarging the store and will be able to give the customer a larger shopping experience,” Store Manager Lynwood Southerland said.

“We decided to move in here because we needed the space. It will give the customer more product,” Southerland said.

Roses and Maxway are owned by the same company, Variety Wholesalers. The company now uses Roses and Roses Express on all its buildings, Southerland said.

“In essence, it is a name plate change,” he said.

The store is moving into the former Bi-Lo location. It’s been vacant since Bi-Lo closed in June 2017.

The store’s showroom is increasing from 13,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

The new location will employ about 25, up from the 15 that were employed at Maxway.

Maxway has been at its current location for the past 25 years, Southerland said.

He said business has been good.

“We have just outgrown the building,” Southerland said.

Southerland said Roses Express will sell household furnishings, electronics, apparel, housewares, toys, food, candy, health and beauty products, and lawn and garden furniture.

“We sell pretty much anything people go shopping for,” he said.

It is the first Roses Express to locate in The T&D Region.

A sister chain discount store, Roses, is located at the Orangeburg Mall. It will remain open.

Southerland said the only difference between Roses and Roses Express is the size of the store. A Roses Express typically occupies a smaller building.

Roses Express is scheduled to open its Stonewall Jackson Street location Thursday. The store will be from open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Roses Express was purchased by Variety Wholesalers Inc. in 1997 and the company's Roses Division has approximately 175 stores. In 2010, the Roses Division began expanding beyond its original base of stores in the South, opening stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

North Carolina-based Variety Wholesalers operates more than 380 retail stores in the Southeast and employs more than 7,000 workers. It operates a number of retail stores including: Super 10, Bargain Town, Bill’s Dollar Store and Super Dollar.

