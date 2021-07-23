Mattress manufacturer makes Orangeburg its flagship U.S. plant, plans 300 jobs

A Turkish-based company plans to invest about $4.3 million and create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County over the next five years.
BRN Sleep Products -- a supplier of online mattresses, box spring beds, covers and ready-made brands -- is looking to invest about $70,000 in land and building and $3.64 million in machinery and equipment.
Orangeburg is the company's flagship manufacturing plant in the United States.
“As the industry leader in innovative bedding solutions, we are beyond excited for the opportunity to invest in both South Carolina and the United States," BRN Sleep Products Owner Berna Gözbaşı said in a press release. "We look forward to growing with Orangeburg and the surrounding communities.”
The company will locate at 3771 Cameron Road (U.S. Highway 33) near Exit 149. It is housed in the former Utica Tool building.
The company will initially utilize about 100,000 square feet of the 200,000-square-foot plant, according to project manager Jason "Jay" Crayne.
The plant will manufacture a new product line, which will help to increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.
Crayne said BRN is leasing the property and is currently readying the building for mattress production, including the installation of a new sprinkler system.
A facelift has also been done both inside and outside to prepare it for mattress production, said Crayne.
"We are planning to invest a lot of resources and assets into this location," Crayne said.
Preproduction at the plant will start in August and the company will ramp up production as time passes.
Currently, BRN has 10 employees.
"All is moving quickly," Crayne said.
“It’s another win for Orangeburg County with the announcement of BRN Sleep Products selecting Orangeburg County as their newest manufacturing location," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said. "With capital investment to exceed $4.3 million and more than 300 new jobs for our citizens, we are grateful of the impact BRN will have on our community. Welcome, BRN. We look forward to watching you succeed in your new home."
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young expressed his pleasure that BRN chose Orangeburg County to be its first U.S. operation.
"Our county team is ready to build a long-lasting relationship with BRN and improve the quality of living through the creation of hundreds of job opportunities for our citizens," Young said.
Founded in Turkey in 2006, BRN Sleep Products specializes in the manufacturing and assembly of mattresses and bases, as well as marketing, distribution and sale of bed products.
The company’s brands include BRN, BRN Kids, Seven, Royal Coil, Sleep Plus, Bern Sleep Products and Kiez Mattress.
Crayne said Orangeburg's proximity to the Port of Charleston as well as Charlotte, N.C., and Columbia made it an attractive site.
Crayne said the company looked at a number of locations, but Orangeburg had all it wanted.
"This facility had really good bones," he said.
Crayne also praised the leaders and people of Orangeburg for making the company feel welcome.
"It is almost as if the Orangeburg community has gotten together and said we will make this place a special place," Crayne said. "The support of the town has been excellent. They have helped us with literally everything we requested and asked for. The people there have been very pleasant and helpful."
"It is as if you guys had a meeting with the town and everybody got on board to make this place a good manufacturing location," Crayne continued.
In describing the manufacturing process, Crayne said "think of a mattress as a recipe."
"Our process is roll packaging and putting it in a box," he said. "We are the world leader in that."
"The recipe for building a mattress depends on our customer and their requirements," Crayne said. "We just perfected that so we can offer a custom mattress build for our customers."
BRN has received a number of incentives to locate to Orangeburg.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job-development credits related to the project.
The company will be placed in a multicounty industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties. The park is not an actual physical park, but a method of providing the company with additional incentives.
Until now, the recruitment of BRN was known by the code name Project Lullaby.
The arrival of BRN means Orangeburg County is now home to 29 international companies from 17 foreign countries.
The company is headquartered in Kayseri, Turkey, and has a manufacturing office in Bulgaria.
Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam praised the announcement.
"BRN Sleep Products is joining an expansive international business community in the county and bringing fresh opportunities for local workers," Kissam said. "We know you will feel right at home as you set up your new operations.”
The announcement received statewide praise as well.
"Our approach to creating a business-friendly environment for companies of every kind continues to pay off, and BRN Sleep Products’ investment in Orangeburg County is a testament to that," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. "This investment will have a tremendous impact on the continued growth of Orangeburg County and the state of South Carolina."
South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III noted the importance of foreign investment.
“Foreign direct investment is a crucial element of South Carolina’s business environment, and we are excited that BRN Sleep Products has joined the roster of international firms that have decided to call South Carolina home," Lightsey said. "I look forward to watching this company and its leadership thrive here for many years to come.”
Individuals interested in joining the BRN Sleep Products team should email hr@brnbed.com.