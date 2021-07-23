Mattress manufacturer makes Orangeburg its flagship U.S. plant, plans 300 jobs

The company’s brands include BRN, BRN Kids, Seven, Royal Coil, Sleep Plus, Bern Sleep Products and Kiez Mattress.

Crayne said Orangeburg's proximity to the Port of Charleston as well as Charlotte, N.C., and Columbia made it an attractive site.

Crayne said the company looked at a number of locations, but Orangeburg had all it wanted.

"This facility had really good bones," he said.

Crayne also praised the leaders and people of Orangeburg for making the company feel welcome.

"It is almost as if the Orangeburg community has gotten together and said we will make this place a special place," Crayne said. "The support of the town has been excellent. They have helped us with literally everything we requested and asked for. The people there have been very pleasant and helpful."

"It is as if you guys had a meeting with the town and everybody got on board to make this place a good manufacturing location," Crayne continued.

In describing the manufacturing process, Crayne said "think of a mattress as a recipe."

"Our process is roll packaging and putting it in a box," he said. "We are the world leader in that."