Matthews: Work together to bring about change; senator warns against political polarization ahead of retirement

He has served in the South Carolina Senate since 1985, and prior to that served in the House from 1975 to 1984.

Matthews said politics was never his ambition.

“My mother graduated from college during the Great Depression and was a school teacher for 42 years, where she taught her students out of textbooks stamped ‘for colored use only.’ My father was an entrepreneur, a contractor and a United Methodist pastor. He owned a barber shop where members of our community would gather on the weekends to talk about issues in the community,” Matthews said.

“I shined shoes in the shop as a child, and I listened to what the men had to say about what was going on in the world. In those moments, I knew something was wrong, and I needed to make a change. I just didn’t know how I was going to do it.

“Your childhood and your family roots shape who you become. Watching my parents work hard and do their very best to make a great life for our family despite the circumstances of those times still drives the work I do to this very day. When you grow up knowing that something is fundamentally wrong and something needs to be done, you find a way to make it happen.”