Matthews endorses Stephens for seat; ex-school trustee’s ‘heart in the right place,’ senator says

Sen. John Matthews says former school board trustee Vernon Stephens has the background and spirit to replace him in the state Senate.
While Matthews has heard others are considering running for the seat, he thinks Stephens is the person who should replace him.
“We need a voice for rural communities and we need someone with rural experience,” Matthews said.
Matthews, a Bowman Democrat, announced last week that he won’t be running for re-election this year. District 39, which he has represented since 1985, includes portions of Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.
Matthews notes it’s a diverse and growing district, stretching almost from the Sandy Run area to almost the Charleston area. It has 21 towns and seven school districts.
“I want to make sure the voice of District 39 reflects their needs,” he said.
Filing for state and local offices begins on Monday. Stephens, a Bowman resident, announced he’s running for the seat.
Stephens says his experience includes 42 years of community activism, 17 years on school boards and 28 years in manufacturing, including as a quality technician, manufacturing supervisor and manufacturing manager.
The senator says he’s probably known Stephens for more than 40 years, maybe longer if you count when Stephens was a child.
As a school board member, Stephens “did a good job,” Matthews said.
“I know his heart’s in right place,” he said.
Matthews expects Stephens to continue his advocacy for education, which Matthews considers the most important issue in Orangeburg County.
Stephens serves the best interests of children, Matthews said. “He understands education is the gateway to the American dream.”
Matthews said he’s seen Orangeburg County leapfrog other counties in measures such as per-capita income since he was first elected to the General Assembly in 1975.
“It’s headed in the right direction,” he said. And he thinks that’s the result of Orangeburg County Council, economic development officials and others working together.
He says he’s also seeing Claflin University, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and South Carolina State University coordinate their efforts.
“There’s strength in numbers,” he said.
He believes Stephens will represent the interests of the agricultural community.