Matthews endorses Stephens for seat; ex-school trustee’s ‘heart in the right place,’ senator says

Sen. John Matthews says former school board trustee Vernon Stephens has the background and spirit to replace him in the state Senate.

While Matthews has heard others are considering running for the seat, he thinks Stephens is the person who should replace him.

“We need a voice for rural communities and we need someone with rural experience,” Matthews said.

Matthews, a Bowman Democrat, announced last week that he won’t be running for re-election this year. District 39, which he has represented since 1985, includes portions of Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.

Matthews notes it’s a diverse and growing district, stretching almost from the Sandy Run area to almost the Charleston area. It has 21 towns and seven school districts.

“I want to make sure the voice of District 39 reflects their needs,” he said.

Filing for state and local offices begins on Monday. Stephens, a Bowman resident, announced he’s running for the seat.

Stephens says his experience includes 42 years of community activism, 17 years on school boards and 28 years in manufacturing, including as a quality technician, manufacturing supervisor and manufacturing manager.

