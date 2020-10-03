 Skip to main content
Master Sgt. Davis retires from Army
Master Sgt. Davis retires from Army

Master Sgt. Dwayne Davis of Santee will retired on Sept. 30 after serving honorably for over 20 years in the U.S. Army and to the United States of America.

On Oct. 1, he officially became 1st Sgt. Davis (Retired). He has held many leadership positions during his tenure in the Army, which include being deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, serving tours of duty in South Korea numerous times, and participating in a 12-month peacekeeping mission to the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt. His final assignment/position in the Army was 1st sergeant of the 541st Transportation Company, which is a part of the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell Kentucky.

Davis is a highly decorated soldier who has received several awards during combat and peacetime. He is the son of Brenda Davis Wilson of Santee.

MILITARY Dwayne Davis

Davis
