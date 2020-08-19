Master’s in nursing approved for Claflin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Claflin University’s proposal to establish a master of science in nursing program has been approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

"The MSN program represents another historic milestone in the university's proud history,” Claflin President Dwaun Warmack said in a release.

“The success of our master's and bachelor's degree nursing programs will position Claflin among the leaders in developing and implementing solutions to the health care needs of residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties and other rural communities,” he said.

The program is scheduled to begin during the 2021 fall semester. All classes will be offered online except for on-site clinical practicums that will be required each semester.

Claflin will be the only historically black college/university in the state of South Carolina to offer a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing.

The target audience will be graduates of Claflin's RN to BSN program and other nursing professionals with a bachelor’s degree in nursing who want to advance their careers through Claflin's innovative and student-centered curriculum.