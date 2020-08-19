Master’s in nursing approved for Claflin

Claflin University’s proposal to establish a master of science in nursing program has been approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
"The MSN program represents another historic milestone in the university's proud history,” Claflin President Dwaun Warmack said in a release.
“The success of our master's and bachelor's degree nursing programs will position Claflin among the leaders in developing and implementing solutions to the health care needs of residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties and other rural communities,” he said.
The program is scheduled to begin during the 2021 fall semester. All classes will be offered online except for on-site clinical practicums that will be required each semester.
Claflin will be the only historically black college/university in the state of South Carolina to offer a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing.
The target audience will be graduates of Claflin's RN to BSN program and other nursing professionals with a bachelor’s degree in nursing who want to advance their careers through Claflin's innovative and student-centered curriculum.
Claflin has partnerships with several hospitals, including the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and Prisma Health, which has several sites in South Carolina.
Claflin also has a partnership with the South Carolina Technical College System that offers a seamless transfer to Claflin for registered nurses who have earned an associate degree from any one of the system's 16 schools.
Claflin says it will aggressively market and promote the MSN program in South Carolina and beyond as a participant in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements, (NC-SARA) which allows the university to promote and market its online programs in states outside of South Carolina.
Warmack recognized the people who worked on the accreditation committee, including Dr. Shannon Smith, associate professor and chair of Claflin's Department of Nursing; Dr. Zia Hasan, vice president for planning, assessment and information services and Dr. Karl Wright, provost/chief academic officer.
"The master's in nursing program at Claflin will be a viable resource for achieving health equity in Orangeburg and the neighboring counties," Smith said.
Nursing students from Claflin routinely participate in community health fairs to promote and help improve health outcomes for area residents. As part of the degree program, students are required to develop and implement a community project.
Smith believes that when the MSN program begins, their community engagement will increase and have a greater impact.
"Students at the graduate level have more intensive and specialized training and a deeper foundation of knowledge," she said. "This will allow us to expand our outreach and be more strategic in those targeted communities."
In addition to the SACSCOC approval of the MSN program, the RN to BSN program received accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education Board of Commissioners through 2024.
The program also received the 2019 Nursing Program of the Year at the HBCU Awards Ceremony.
During the upcoming year, Smith said she wants to establish more community partnerships which will increase student engagement.
"We have opportunities to receive funding from grants that will help us offer additional services to the community through the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex and other collaborative partnerships. I believe that the sky is the limit,” she said.
