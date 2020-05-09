Masks are latest mission in helping: Edisto teacher honored for responsibility

Teri Gray doesn't wait for someone to tell her what to do when she sees a need. The veteran educator usually leaps into action on her own to assist not just her students but others she seeks to help.
Gray is a math interventionist at Edisto Primary School in the Orangeburg County School District. She will have spent 32 years as a teacher at the end of this school year, teaching in both Georgia and South Carolina.
Helping students with addition and subtraction is not where her work ends.
Gray also found time over spring break to make more than 100 masks for the school district's kitchen staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. She also makes and delivers masks for others in need, including a family impacted by cancer.
It is her ability to act independently to perform important duties with the incorporation of selfless decision-making that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor her for her responsibility.
It was an honor that took the Orangeburg resident by surprise.
"I was very honored and quite surprised. I didn't expect anything like that," Gray said.
She said it is important to take responsibility for those people and causes that are dear to her.
"This is ending up my 32nd year both in Georgia and in South Carolina in public and private schools. In being a teacher, you have an innate responsibility for the children that you teach and for the whole school community, just being part of that family," Gray said.
"If you see something that needs to be done, you pick it up and go with it. You don't wait to be asked to do something. I guess with the maturity of years teaching and being around several different school situations, you just kind of learn to see there's a need and do what's needed to be done," she said.
She said responsibility usually has to be coupled with sincere dedication.
"You have to be dedicated both to your own classroom, the school that you're at and the community at large to educate everyone you come in contact with. I work at Edisto Primary School, and we have a strong faculty there. For the last four years, I've been the math interventionist.
"So I don't have my own classroom, but I pull children who are struggling with math. So you have to be able to work with lots of different personalities because I work with kindergarten, first and second grade students and those teachers," Gray said.
She said being a good leader involves more than just words.
"We have to teach children through our actions to be good leaders. You can't always tell everybody. You've got to show them. What you do speaks louder than the words that they may forget," Gray said.
She and her husband, Allen, owner of B&B Porta-Jons, are the parents of one son, Chandler.
Gray said being a mother also takes responsibility, particularly when it comes to instilling good character in your child.
"I'm very proud that my son's going to be a DNR (Department of Natural Resources) officer. He's actually having to do his academy work online. So he's been involved in that. My husband has his own business. He actually took a load of Porta-Jons to Neeses when they had the tornado. He donated that," Gray said.
She added, "As a family and each week since I've been out of school, we've found a group like the city police officers and the sheriff's department and some doctor's offices and taken lunch to them. We've also been able to support some of the local restaurants who are struggling by supporting them, too.
"So we're trying to make a family issue of helping those who are struggling right now. It kind of gives you a sense of accomplishment when you're able to help someone else. You're not trying to get anything for it, just being helpful. So hopefully we can instill that in our son also."
Gray also delivers masks to her elderly friends.
"I just leave them in the mailboxes. One family has been battling cancer," she said.
A native of Conyers, Georgia, Gray attributes the trait of responsibility to her parents, who worked to instill good character in her and her two siblings.
"It's definitely my parents. My mom was a nurse, and then she was also the social services director of the county that we lived in in Georgia. So she was constantly putting food baskets together at Christmastime and collecting coats. We were always involved in that, helping her to help the community. ... We just try to help whoever we can," she said.
Gray, who has also made masks for her school's second grade teachers and their families, has appreciated all of the donations and support she has received in making them.
"It was through others who were donating the elastic that was needed. I take off every morning and go buy some material from Walmart when they first open and then come back and make masks for a week," she said.
The longtime educator touted the OCCOC and its efforts to spread good character within the community.
"The whole premise is about paying it forward and then being a good example to others. Hopefully, other people will see that they also have the ability to help others," she said.
Individuals can nominate a Citizen of the Month via the OCCOC website at www.orangeburgcharacter.org.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
