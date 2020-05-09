Masks are latest mission in helping: Edisto teacher honored for responsibility

"If you see something that needs to be done, you pick it up and go with it. You don't wait to be asked to do something. I guess with the maturity of years teaching and being around several different school situations, you just kind of learn to see there's a need and do what's needed to be done," she said.

She said responsibility usually has to be coupled with sincere dedication.

"You have to be dedicated both to your own classroom, the school that you're at and the community at large to educate everyone you come in contact with. I work at Edisto Primary School, and we have a strong faculty there. For the last four years, I've been the math interventionist.

"So I don't have my own classroom, but I pull children who are struggling with math. So you have to be able to work with lots of different personalities because I work with kindergarten, first and second grade students and those teachers," Gray said.

She said being a good leader involves more than just words.

"We have to teach children through our actions to be good leaders. You can't always tell everybody. You've got to show them. What you do speaks louder than the words that they may forget," Gray said.