Mask wearing ‘a small sacrifice’: CDC supports face coverings, but not everyone’s on board

Arnetia Hutcherson believes masks are necessary in continuing the fight against infection.

“I don’t think we should do away with them because it’s not just to protect the person wearing them, it’s for the person that’s not wearing them that could get infected with COVID-19,” Hutcherson said.

She proudly displayed her very own N95 mask, which she uses to go out in public for groceries or business.

Additionally, she said she also has a cloth one when at home because “I even wear it to answer my door.”

On the other hand, Orangeburg resident Sip Thompson said he is against wearing the masks due to his strong faith.

“The reason I don’t wear it, and I don’t know how it may seem to everybody else, but I trust what the Word says,” Thompson said. “It’s almost like I’d trust the mask over God.”

Thompson went on to say that germs have always been in the atmosphere.

“All of a sudden now He can’t protect me because of this? No, that’s not the case,” he said. “I don’t need to do it because He already protects me.”