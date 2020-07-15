Mask mandates a mixed bag in T&D Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many local governments are still discussing implementation of a mandate while others are requiring that face masks be worn.

Bamberg County Council approved an ordinance Monday requiring the use of masks in food and retail establishments as of Friday at 6 a.m.

The ordinance only covers the unincorporated areas of the county and will be in place for 60 days, unless extended by council.

Currently, no municipality in Bamberg County has adopted the county’s face mask ordinance, Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said.

City of Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said officials will discuss adopting the county’s ordinance on Thursday.

“Everybody received a copy of the county’s ordinance, and we’re studying it," Foster said.

"I think we have a conference meeting on Thursday afternoon, and we’re going to make a decision of we want to comply at that time. We’re polling our businesses and talking to citizens to see what they’re thinking and what they want,” Foster said.

Other municipalities and local governments in The T&D region have also implemented a mask ordinance.