Mask mandates a mixed bag in T&D Region
President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway Saturday during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Many local governments are still discussing implementation of a mandate while others are requiring that face masks be worn.

Bamberg County Council approved an ordinance Monday requiring the use of masks in food and retail establishments as of Friday at 6 a.m.

The ordinance only covers the unincorporated areas of the county and will be in place for 60 days, unless extended by council.

Currently, no municipality in Bamberg County has adopted the county’s face mask ordinance, Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said.

City of Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said officials will discuss adopting the county’s ordinance on Thursday.

Orangeburg County parents not in favor of return to schools, survey finds

“Everybody received a copy of the county’s ordinance, and we’re studying it," Foster said.

"I think we have a conference meeting on Thursday afternoon, and we’re going to make a decision of we want to comply at that time. We’re polling our businesses and talking to citizens to see what they’re thinking and what they want,” Foster said.

Other municipalities and local governments in The T&D region have also implemented a mask ordinance.

Orangeburg County Council passed a mask ordinance July 3, and municipalities adopted the ordinance: Holly Hill, North, Norway, Branchville, Livingston, Santee, Vance, Cordova, Rowesville, Neeses and Woodford

The City of Orangeburg implemented a face mask ordinance on June 30.

Bamberg County requiring use of face coverings starting Friday

Three Orangebrg County municipalities -- Eutawville, Springfield and Cope -- currently do not have a mask ordinance.

Face mask rules aren’t uniform across region

Calhoun County does not have a face mask ordinance in place, with county council this past week deciding against a proposal.

Deputy Administrator Denise Christmas said the county is asking employees to wear face masks when dealing with the public and in the hallways and restrooms of the County Courthouse and County Annex Building.

The Towns of St. Matthews and Cameron also do not have a mask ordinance.

Town of St. Matthews Administrator J. Milton Pope said the town has administratively restricted their buildings and requires employees wear face masks.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

