‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ coming to BlueBird stage

The Jr. Orangeburg Part-Time Players will bring “Mary Poppins Jr.” to the BlueBird Stage on July 29-Aug. 1.

Auditions will be held 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Auditions are open to all youth 7 to 18 years of age. Please be prepared to sing a brief song and read from the script.

Parking is behind the BlueBird Theatre, in the lot near the corner of Amelia and Broughton streets. Please enter the theater through the backstage door.

An interest meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater. All youth interested in auditioning and their parents are asked to attend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0