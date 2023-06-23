Alumni of the former all-Black Orangeburg Christ the King Catholic Church and School gathered on Monday Juneteenth to commemorate and memorialize the foundational impact the church had on the Black community during the height of the civil rights era.

Historical markers were unveiled at the site of the former school on Amelia Street and the former church on Treadwell Street.

“This is a very special day to commemorate an era in Orangeburg,” said Jim Sulton Jr., who helped lead the Juneteenth memorial. “It is an era that blends religious history and the history of civil rights and the desegregation movement into one.”

“We are memorializing so that it will never be erased from memory and history Christ the King – Christ the King Church and Christ the King School,” he said. “The school educated many hundreds of students and the church served an Orangeburg-wide community.”

Sulton was joined with dozens of alumni from the school as well as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston and representatives of Catholic religious communities affiliated with the history of the Orangeburg Catholic church.

Currently the grounds of the former Christ the King Church and School are owned by Trinity United Methodist Church. The site of the former school is now the Trinity UMC John W. Curry Center and the site of the former church is a playground.

The markers, which were sponsored by the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum and the Orangeburg NAACP 2022, were blessed with holy water and prayer.

The marker for Christ the King Catholic Church on Treadwell Street notes:

"In 1930, white Catholic priests in the Redemptorist missionary order assumed charge of local Holy Trinity Parish. In 1939, they opened a mission named 'Christ the King' to evangelize to local African Americans. Their first permanent church was built on College Avenue.

"In 1940, it burned in a likely arson days before its dedication. A second church, of Colonial Revival-inspired design, was built here in 1942."

The marker also notes the site was home to a Black Catholic school:

"The school was staffed by the Oblate Sisters of Providence, an order of African American nuns and eventually moved to the site of their convent on Amelia Street," the marker states. "Christ the King served Black Orangeburg-area Catholics until 1967, when congregants integrated with historically white Holy Trinity Catholic Church."

The Catholic school in Orangeburg would eventually close in 1998.

A marker on Amelia Street notes the new Christ the King moved from Treadwell Street in 1949 and housed 200 students in grades K-8. The marker states that both Catholic and non-Catholic students attended the school.

Greg Jones, who traveled all the way from Connecticut, attended Christ the King in the early 1960s and was in the seventh grade when the school closed in 1969. Jones would end up going to Brookdale and then to Orangeburg-Wilkson High School in 1971.

“It means a lot to commemorate the history of Christ the King School and the impact it had on our lives by being a small community and being a Catholic school for Black and African Americans,” Jones said. “There was a community there. We all share a DNA about discipline and success.”

“The early '60s was a challenging time, but we had a very strong and confident Black community there based on the fact of South Carolina State and Claflin here,” Jones said. “That, along with Christ the King, allowed us to get a solid education foundation for folks to go on and do a lot of great things.”

Jones said he was not Catholic, but his parents were educators and wanted him to experience a solid education.

“They wanted me to go to the Catholic school because they understood and saw the regimen and the acumen we would get,” Jones said. "We may have been oblivious to the stuff going on around us, but we were focused on what was happening for us educationally."

"My guess is that probably everybody graduated from college," Jones continued. "Everyone went on to successful careers."

Greg Bodrick echoed Jones' praise of the foundation laid by Christ the King that has stayed with him throughout his life.

"We think about the fundamentals of what that brought to us in our DNA and how the discipline, the education that was the basis for us starting there how that has shaped my life over the years,” Bodrick said. “The school was a foundation for the Black community. The Diocese of Charleston stuck their neck out to create a Black Catholic church in Orangeburg during segregation.”

“The church had its obstacles,” Bodrick said. “The church was burned down. The KKK was prominent in Orangeburg. That was a big fight of trying to be inclusive of having African Americans given a church and also a school.”

“What it means to me is coming back to where it all began,” Bodrick said. “Even though I was not Catholic -- I was a Baptist -- but when the school started there were not enough Black Catholics to maintain the school. So they went out recruiting for people to come to the school.”

“We knew the history of what was going on in 1968 but we at the time were not able to comprehend it, but we knew about it,” Bodrick said, noting his grandparents lived on Amelia Street and from their front porch, he saw students marching for civil rights.

“There is a lot of history here but we think about the start that we got. I have to give a lot of credits to the sisters of Christ the King.”

The eventual desegregation of the Catholic church in Orangeburg came at a time when the Catholic Church was in the midst of the Second Vatical Council, the 21st global council in the church's 2,000-year history.

One of the fruits of the council was a document titled “Joy and Hope," a Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World, promulgated by Pope Paul VI in 1965.

Written in December 1965, it reads, "respect to the fundamental rights of the person, every type of discrimination, whether social or cultural, whether based on sex, race, color, social condition, language or religion, is to be overcome and eradicated as contrary to God's intent. For in truth it must still be regretted that fundamental personal rights are still not being universally honored.”

Two years later, the archives of the Diocese of Charleston note that, “In light of the struggle for civil rights in Orangeburg and the U.S., and in response to concerns about the dual system of separatism and segregation in the Catholic Church in Orangeburg, Bishop Ernest L. Unterkoefler decided to merge Christ the King and Holy Trinity parishes in August 1967. Christ the King School was moved into Holy Trinity Catechetical Center and was renamed Holy Trinity School.”

Prior to the unveiling ceremony of the historical markers, a ceremony was held at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street.

Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, also known as the Redemptorists, Father Michael Koncik related a history of the order and its charism to preach the Gospel to the poor and abandoned, and to especially serve the African American community.

Koncik said the history of the Catholic church in Orangeburg showed a time in the 1950s when the white townspeople tried to remove Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston Bishop John Russell, but Russell was steadfast.

“People did not understand in the words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King that all are equal,” Koncik said. “A lot of people did not see it that way since the Redemptorist Fathers permitted students when they were having a protest to go in and pray. None of the other churches did that.”

Koncik said there were riots in Orangeburg and the Catholic church was burned down.

“That is not very Christian,” Koncik said. “They also set fires to the priests’ cars.”

Koncik said the priests serving in Orangeburg were also taken out and beaten.

“Those were the bad old days,” Koncik said. “Please God, I hope we never see those days again.”

“They have an expression that goes 'the person who does not remember their history is doomed to repeat it,'” Koncik said. “Let us always remember the great ministry of the men and women who have gone before us and struggled to bring equality and to bring justice.”

Oblate Sisters of Providence Sister Magdala Marie Gilbert, who participated remotely, served in Orangeburg from 1966 to 1971. She taught fifth and sixth grades.

“They were wonderful kids,” Gilbert said. “I loved Christ the King.”

Gilbert recalled the parents of the children were engaged in their schooling.

“I think it is because most of them were graduates from South Carolina State and they knew the value of education,” Gilbert said, noting it was her first time teaching those grade levels. “Children are children and they really gave their best. I enjoyed them very much.”

Gilbert said she did not remember having to punish any of the students.

“You might say they were almost perfect children,” Gilbert said, noting that some of her students did not show up to class due to picketing as part of the civil rights demonstrations.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston Vicar General Monsignor Anthony Droze said as Christians and temples of the Holy Spirit, each is called to become like Jesus and to "remember from the mind of Christ."

“Christ protects our memories so they don’t burden us and torment us, but they give us life,” Droze said. "There are wounds that are given to God’s glory; it is not meant to destroy us.”

"At this event today as we remember the great events that have made us come to this moment, thank God for the past," Droze said. "The past which has been purified by the blood of Christ and the past which gives us dignity today.

"On this day of remembering, we clothe our memories in the glory of Christ and any wounds we have, we submit them to the healing power of Jesus.”

“It is an extraordinary act of witnessing to the wonders of God that these plaques are to be erected to remind all those who look at them of the wonders of God,” Droze said. “When God’s promises are embraced, unbelievable things happen.”

The event also served as a school reunion with members of Christ the King School from years past in attendance. Attendees hailed from Wisconsin, Connecticut, Ohio, North Carolina and Georgia.