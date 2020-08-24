Marker to return to historic home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A historical marker will soon return to the Orangeburg residence that was both home to a signer of the S.C. Ordinance of Secession and headquarters for Union Gen. William T. Sherman.

Originally erected by the Orangeburg County Historical Society in 1970, the marker recognized Thomas Worth Glover’s residence on Whitman Street.

Glover was a teacher, lawyer, state legislator and circuit court judge. Along with three others from Orangeburg, Glover was also an original signer of the S.C. Ordinance of Secession in 1860.

Eric Powell, an archivist with the Orangeburg County Historical Society, said the historical marker’s pole collapsed earlier this year and needed to be replaced.

“Apparently it came down itself or it was damaged somehow. The pole was broken,” Powell said. He said the probable cause was “many years of it being hit by mowers, or just moisture resulting in rust and subsequent failure of the pole structure.”

The historical society has the marker.