Marker to return to historic home

A historical marker will soon return to the Orangeburg residence that was both home to a signer of the S.C. Ordinance of Secession and headquarters for Union Gen. William T. Sherman.
Originally erected by the Orangeburg County Historical Society in 1970, the marker recognized Thomas Worth Glover’s residence on Whitman Street.
Glover was a teacher, lawyer, state legislator and circuit court judge. Along with three others from Orangeburg, Glover was also an original signer of the S.C. Ordinance of Secession in 1860.
Eric Powell, an archivist with the Orangeburg County Historical Society, said the historical marker’s pole collapsed earlier this year and needed to be replaced.
“Apparently it came down itself or it was damaged somehow. The pole was broken,” Powell said. He said the probable cause was “many years of it being hit by mowers, or just moisture resulting in rust and subsequent failure of the pole structure.”
The historical society has the marker.
“We're waiting on receiving the new pole from the manufacturer. It takes a while. We also have to get permission from the property owner to do the construction to put the pole back up and then engage a contractor to do the work. So we’re working on it,” Powell said.
Powell said on Friday that he had received confirmation that the pole was in line to be shipped.
“So, hopefully, we'll have it in the next couple of weeks. It has taken some time to get a replacement pole from the manufacturer in Wisconsin in part due to COVID-19,” he said.
Worth built the home in 1846. The two-story, plantation-style home originally faced Russell Street.
It was used as Sherman’s headquarters on Feb. 12, 1865, when his 17th Army Corps, one of four corps sweeping across the Palmetto State, entered Orangeburg after forcing a few hundred defenders from the banks of the Edisto River.
The Glover home was one of a few that, while sustaining damage, still stood after Sherman’s forces departed Orangeburg.
The Orangeburg County Historical Society is the local sponsor of the “Judge Glover’s Home” marker.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534.
Dionne Gleaton
Staff Writer
Dionne Gleaton has been a staff writer with The T&D for 20 years. She has been an education reporter, regional reporter and currently writes features with an emphasis on health.
