Marker helps preserve legacy of historic Rocky Swamp Methodist Church

“Figuring out what the connections were between the white former slaveholders at Rocky Swamp and the freedmen who left Rocky Swamp to form Pleasant Branch makes up a major part of my book. The history is very complex, and obviously quite sad. But the positive thing that's come from it is that we've been able to come together in a shared excavation of the past,” Jacoby said.

“The historic marker for Rocky Swamp was underway before I came on the scene, but since then I've been active in the process and we came to understand that the Pleasant Branch/New Beginning history is intimately related to the history of Rocky Swamp.

“So the two groups of descendants have sort of merged into seeing the history as connected, and hope to expose it and learn from it. Everyone has been wonderful. It's been an emotional, eye-opening experience,” she said.

Jacoby said her book, which is still far from being complete, will also explore the not-so-pleasant element of what slavery was like.

“In 2016, I began researching a book about the Stroman plantation, which we called the Rocky Swamp plantation. My grandmother was born there in 1904, and I had heard countless stories about it, but it strangely never quite penetrated my consciousness that her great-great grandfather Jacob Stroman had owned slaves.