Marker helps preserve legacy of historic Rocky Swamp Methodist Church

Journalist Mary Jacoby’s ancestral ties to one of the earliest churches in Orangeburg County has helped her unearth its shared history with an African American church whose early founders also came out of Rocky Swamp Methodist Church in Neeses.
The Washington, D.C., resident was among those who converged upon the grounds of the church and cemetery located at 7387 Neeses Highway on Sept. 26 for the placement of a historical marker recognizing Rocky Swamp Methodist Church as being among the first Methodist congregations in the area.
‘Extremely important to our historic heritage’
“I have put a lot of research into this. I feel a strong attachment to the church,” Jacoby said.
She is the great-great-great-granddaughter of Jacob Stroman, who was the owner of a large slave-holding plantation in the area before the start of the Civil War.
“Around 1828 is the first record of my ancestor, Jacob Stroman, and his association with Rocky Swamp. It came in the form of a deed that is in the Hutto family, which deeded 20 acres in 1828 for the cemetery. My ancestor, Jacob Stroman, was the witness for that deed. So we know he was already involved with the church at that time,” Jacoby said.
In the culmination of a four-year effort by descendants of Rocky Swamp’s congregants, a state-approved historic marker was installed outside the church on June 28, 2020.
“It was literally four years in the making. Believe me, this was one of the hardest markers to get installed of any of the ones that we’ve done, but I think it was well worth it,” said Eric Powell, an archivist with the Orangeburg County Historical Society.
The marker includes, for example, a picture of the historic church, an artist for which he had to search far and wide.
“It was very difficult, unfortunately, just to get somebody to volunteer to do it. We had gone through several artists. Believe it or not, I found one in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
“This marker is a first in South Carolina to have a picture of the historic piece of property on the marker itself. So we were kind of trailblazing a little bit in getting this marker done this way,” Powell said.
He added, “This is one of the earliest churches that we know of, and it’s certainly one of the earliest church structures in Orangeburg County. So it’s extremely important to our historic heritage and extremely important to the families of all the people who were members of that church.”
He credited Carol McGiver with contacting the county historical society about sponsoring the marker.
“But then we had to raise the money. It was actually a total cost of $5,400 that we ended up having to raise and put into the marker, but we received the first large donation of $2,500 in the summer of 2017,” Powell said.
The marker for Rocky Swamp Methodist Church and Cemetery reads:
"Rocky Swamp Methodist Episcopal Church was among the first Methodist congregations in this part of S.C. A meeting house on one acre was here by 1809. A Methodist camp ground may have predated the construction of the first meeting house.
"Another 20 acres were purchased in 1828. A second church was thought to have been built around that time. It burned in 1859. The current meeting house was built c. 1860. The modest structure and its nearby cemetery, with more than 300 interments, are visible reminders of the families and individuals who once lived here."
Jacoby is a member of Friends of Historic Rocky Swamp and Pleasant Branch Churches and is in the process of writing a book on her family’s complex history in the area.
Her great-great-great-grandfather, for example, operated a 7,500-acre cotton and rice plantation worked by more than 150 enslaved people and which was located on Norway Road between Goodland and Rocky Swamp creeks.
George Baxter had been an enslaved house servant of Stroman. He was also one of the freedmen who had worshiped in the balcony at Rocky Swamp Methodist Church, where Stroman was a member.
Baxter was among the freedmen who eventually left Rocky Swamp to begin their own church, Pleasant Branch Methodist Church in Norway, which is now New Beginning United Methodist Church. Stroman deeded three acres of land for Pleasant Branch Methodist Church and its founding trustees, including Baxter, on March 8, 1872.
“Figuring out what the connections were between the white former slaveholders at Rocky Swamp and the freedmen who left Rocky Swamp to form Pleasant Branch makes up a major part of my book. The history is very complex, and obviously quite sad. But the positive thing that's come from it is that we've been able to come together in a shared excavation of the past,” Jacoby said.
“The historic marker for Rocky Swamp was underway before I came on the scene, but since then I've been active in the process and we came to understand that the Pleasant Branch/New Beginning history is intimately related to the history of Rocky Swamp.
“So the two groups of descendants have sort of merged into seeing the history as connected, and hope to expose it and learn from it. Everyone has been wonderful. It's been an emotional, eye-opening experience,” she said.
Jacoby said her book, which is still far from being complete, will also explore the not-so-pleasant element of what slavery was like.
“In 2016, I began researching a book about the Stroman plantation, which we called the Rocky Swamp plantation. My grandmother was born there in 1904, and I had heard countless stories about it, but it strangely never quite penetrated my consciousness that her great-great grandfather Jacob Stroman had owned slaves.
“I decided to uncover the reality of what life had been like on the plantation. I have an agent in New York who is very excited about the book, but it's still years away from being done. It has evolved into a larger history of South Carolina, but still focused on Orangeburg County," she said
Jacoby added, "Since 2016 I have spent countless hours researching the people my ancestors had enslaved and tracking down their descendants. The realization that I was living side-by-side with descendants of the enslaved people in Washington, D.C., — and none of us knew about these connections — really drove home for me how little we know about our shared past.”
She has since teamed up with several descendants of the original founders/congregants at Pleasant Branch on genealogical work, including Connie Jackson, a member of New Beginning UMC.
Jackson was among those at the historical marker ceremony on Sept. 26.
“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Jacoby for the research that was done showing the connection between Rocky Swamp and Pleasant Branch. I’m the church historian, but it’s a lot about it I still don’t know,” Jackson said.
“So I am so grateful to her and her research. ... I’m sure there are others at the church that may not know some of the things that she has brought out. So I’m just grateful to God, and I’m grateful to Ms. Jacoby ... and the hard work that all of you have put into this to make this day happen,” she added.
Jacoby said Phillip Frazier, a school teacher in Washington, D.C., is one of her best friends who is also a member of the Friends of Historic Rocky Swamp and Pleasant Branch Churches. She has shared her research of her records with Frazier.
“That's helped him understand more about his enslaved ancestors' past. He has also helped me to understand the lives and connections among his ancestors — and how they all related to one another in the antebellum past. Phillip goes back to Orangeburg County every summer — though not this summer, due to COVID-19 — for family reunions and is a wonderful genealogical source," she said.
‘It has a lot of special memories’
When the Methodist conferences split in 1844 over slavery, Rocky Swamp became part of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South.
The Methodist conferences reunited in 1939, but many members of Rocky Swamp rejected reunification because it meant joining with black congregations. They would eventually leave Rocky Swamp Methodist Church and form the nearby Rocky Swamp Southern Methodist Church.
The membership at Rocky Swamp Methodist Church dwindled. The church was eventually dissolved in 1969 and the building fell into disrepair.
Sylvia Southerland and her mother and brother were among the last congregants of the church.
The Columbia resident, who spoke at the Sept. 26 ceremony, grew up in Pine Hill and has fond memories of the church, where her father was buried in 1951 among other relatives.
“It was in the late ‘60s, and I was a teenager at that time. We grew up there. My mother would drive from Pine Hill up to Rocky Swamp at that time, and that was a pretty good ways. ... Actually, we would stop on the way and pick up some other people to take them to church,” Southerland said.
“Rocky Swamp has been a very special for us. It has a lot of special memories. ... It was sad to see the doors close, but it just wasn’t enough membership to maintain it. At that point, me and my mother started attending the Pine Hill Methodist Church.
“I just want to see the church cared for and kept up as far as the building and the cemetery for the long run. ... The historical marker is very significant in honoring the church and its history. Hopefully, it continues to be a part of the area ... for community use and have some fundraising activities to help maintain the church and the care of the cemetery,” she said.
Houston resident Hugh Phillips is a descendant of one of Rocky Swamp Methodist Church’s original trustees, who was also named Hugh Phillips and is buried in the Rocky Swamp cemetery. He was also an immigrant from England who fought in the Revolutionary War.
Phillips said the historical marker placement at the church was significant.
“It means a great deal to me because it enables people to see the church and perhaps learn its history. It does have quite a history for that part of the country. When you think of the slaves worshiping in the same church upstairs, it’s just amazing,” he said.
He said he hopes the church will be preserved for years to come.
“The main issue to some of us is to be able to develop a group or some sort of board that could oversee the church so that it can be repaired and taken care of. We have a lot of people who are very anxious to see Rocky Swamp remain.
“Storms have hurt the church, and we’re not able to repair it. I think that’s pretty high on our priority list because, if not, it’ll just collapse. That is really key, and I hope that the marker and the attention the marker will have and the ceremony itself will aid in our quest to take care of the church,” Phillips said.
He added, “What struck me is, of course, how awful slavery was and, yet, they would come together at the church. The slaves would actually come to the church. I think that’s a very positive thing. It doesn’t fit the profile of slavery.
“Then Rocky Swamp was the genesis for the other church (Pleasant Branch). That’s something that I hope goes down in history and people will know that. It’s something we all have together and can share together.”
While the 89-year-old doesn’t travel as much as he used to, he cherishes the time he’s spent out at the cemetery.
“I’ve gone there a lot of times. As a matter of fact, I have on my wall a framed rubbing of Hugh Phillips’ gravestone that I did. I got to meet the lady who was president of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and responsible for getting that gravestone installed, a lady named Myra Phillips,” Phillips said.
“I sure hope I can make one more trip over because I really want to see the marker,” he said.
Wilton Gleaton and Ricky Brown are among the local volunteers who help maintain the church cemetery.
“My brother Richard Gleaton has been with us all the time, and also Steve Davis. He’s one of the other persons who help us a great deal,” said Gleaton, who has relatives buried in the cemetery.
Of the historical marker ceremony, during which Jacoby presented her research on her great-great-great-grandfather, he said, “It was very enlightening.”
Grover Dukes has also worked to maintain the church grounds over the years. He said his grandparents and several of his aunts and uncles are buried in the cemetery.
“I have a great many ties to this church. I was born about four years after my grandfather left from this church. I was raised a Southern Methodist, but I still have the ties here. My wife is buried there,” Dukes said.
He added, “It’s been a blessing of my life to help take care of this place. I’m to the point to know to where I got to sit a little bit. But at one time, we met here at Labor Day every year. ... Every bush was cut and trimmed. Every blade of grass was cut.
"It’s been a many a hard Labor Day work to keep it clean, but I thank the Lord that I was able to do it, and I wish I could continue.”
Sonny Gleaton said while he had never been a member of Rocky Swamp Methodist Church, he also had family members buried in its cemetery, including his grandparents.
“I was never a member of Rocky Swamp church, (but) attended some funerals here. If memory serves me correctly, I attended a few worship services here that were special services and also the newer church building which is about a mile from here. I attended (there) with my grandmother as a child,” he said.
‘We have an uplifting story to tell’
Attempts were made to revive Rocky Swamp, including with an outreach ministry for people of American Indian heritage.
The church is now under the ownership of the South Carolina United Methodist Conference. The Orangeburg County Historical Society has made a proposal to the Conference to take ownership of the property to prepare for its transfer to a descendant-run, nonprofit organization.
“We’re still in hopes that one of these days that we’ll talk the Methodist Conference into either selling the church to a nonprofit group which is dedicated to preserving it, or something along those lines,” Powell said.
The nonprofit Friends of Historic Rocky Swamp and Pleasant Branch Churches plans to start plans to start the process of applying and paying for a historical marker for New Beginning UMC, formerly Pleasant Branch. The group also intends to pay for infrared ground imaging to locate and mark all unmarked graves at both cemeteries.
“It is always important for me to want to know the history of the area I’m in. If there are African Americans or African slaves who were slaves at the time and who died and were buried out there, I would like to know and honor them and have a place for them,” said the Rev. Thomas Sims, pastor of New Beginning UMC.
“I think it’s good that we all know our history and the interrelationships of the different groups that were in involved. So I have no problems with everybody determining who we are, where we’ve come from, what our relationship was and what role we played in the development of where are now,” Sims said.
Jacoby said, “Our group is remarkably diverse. Some of us are in California, D.C., Philadelphia and Chicago. We also have a lot of what I'd call ‘down-home’ folk, who have been rooted to the South Carolina soil since colonial times. In addition to racial lines, there are cultural lines that need to be bridged. We feel like we've been doing that on a grassroots level and that's why we have an ultimately uplifting story to tell.”
