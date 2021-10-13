Marching 101 step out in new uniforms

South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 stepped with a new attitude when it performed during its first home football game against Bethune-Cookman. At the halftime show, band members showed off their new uniforms as they performed classic songs like “Dreaming” by Vanessa Williams and the band’s original chant — “Hello.”

We want to say thank you for the new uniforms. We definitely needed them, and we are loving them,” said band member Astacia Adams.

Adams, senior, plays symbols and bongos. She was very excited to be able to do what she loves and experience that bulldog pride out on the field again.

“It feels amazing to be back on the field with the band. I’m grateful to be here, especially after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic last year,” Adams said. “We’re very excited and glad we could actually participate in the football game.”

“Everybody knows when we play against Bethune-Cookman, our bands go head-to-head. That’s honestly what I was looking forward to the most, listening to our bands go back and forth,” said Student Government Association (SGA) President, Javonni D. Ayers.

“It feels good to be back out enjoying the bulldog pride,” said SC State alumni, Ben Jones.