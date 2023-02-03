South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will appear in the All-Star Battle of the Bands in Atlanta on Saturday.

Organizers are kicking off Black History Month with six of the top HBCU marching bands in the country along with special performances by two of the best high school marching bands in Atlanta.

“Our students get super excited to participate in Battle of the Bands competitions,” said Dr. M. Evelyn Fields, acting dean of S.C. State’s College of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences. “These are the cultural experiences that convinced them to attend an HBCU and purposefully, S.C. State University.”

“The experience of competing with HBCU bands from across the nation is one that will enable them to look back on their undergraduate learning experiences fondly,” Fields said. “These types of events not only enhance experience and exposure for our students, but they also serve as an effective tool for recruiting students.”

Under the guidance of Dr. Patrick Moore, S.C. State director bands, the Marching 101 provides the soundtrack for the HBCU experience at S.C. State, entertaining fans at football games, parades and other events.

Other participating bands include:

• Alabama State University – the Mighty Marching Hornets

• North Carolina A&T – the Blue and Gold Marching Machine

• Bethune-Cookman University – the Marching Wildcats

• Norfolk State University – the Spartan Legion Band

• Tennessee State University – the Aristocrat of Bands

The All-Star Battle of the Bands is set to begin at 3 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 Amb Drive NW in downtown Atlanta.

Tickets are available at allstarbattleofthebands.com/tickets/. You may also email tickets@allstarbattleofthebands.com or call 404-806-1451.

AspireTV, the network that celebrates Black culture and urban lifestyles, will be live streaming the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands showcase online beginning at 3 p.m.

Viewers can watch at http://battleofthebands2023.com/.

Also, Aspire TV completed a 30-minute documentary on each of the participating bands entitled "6 Minutes to Glory: The HBCU Band Experience.”

The Marching 101 episode first aired on Jan. 21, and additional showings are scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aspire TV.