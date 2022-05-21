Maps 'restore Black voters' opportunity': Revised House districts won't be used in 2022

South Carolina House district lines in The T&D Region were tweaked slightly to satisfy an American Civil Liberties Union challenge that maps as initially drawn discriminated against Black voters.

The new maps will be in effect for the 2024 election. The maps approved and signed into law last year will go into effect for the 2022 election.

Under the redrawn maps, the City of Orangeburg proper is restored to its current two Black-majority districts, 95 and 90, with a large majority of the city falling into District 95.

Under the redrawn maps, District 95, now represented by Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, narrowed significantly in Orangeburg County but does encompass most of the city.

The district has a Black voting-age population of 64.65%.

The redrawn maps show House District 90, which is represented by Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, retained the northern portion of the City of Orangeburg, primarily the Brookdale community. The district also includes the Hillcrest and Woodland areas surrounding Orangeburg.

The map creates a district with a Black voting-age population of 55.84%.

Several attempts to reach Bamberg and Cobb-Hunter for comment were unsuccessful.

Outside of the city proper, District 95 lost the Elloree and Santee areas. Cobb-Hunter's previous District 66 has been moved to York County, just south of Charlotte.

The new District 95 also encompasses the Providence, Wells, Vance, Eutaw Springs, Eutawville and Holly Hill areas. The district includes St. George and Reevesville in Dorchester County.

District 90 now encompasses Rowesville, Branchville, Bowman and all of Bamberg County. The district also gained back some of Colleton County. The district's new lines still do not include Barnwell County.

"The original maps sort of took several different districts such as 93, 95 and 90 and assigned them to the City of Orangeburg and split the City of Orangeburg up a little bit," ACLU Senior Staff Attorney Somil Trivedi said. "We were able to redraw in such a way that the vast majority of the city stays in a single district."

Trivedi expressed his appreciation for the agreement reached.

"This is one of the few if the only redistricting case in the country that ended in a mutually-agreed-upon settlement," Trivedi said. "I think that speaks highly of the parties."

The change placing portions of Colleton County back in District 90 could prove interesting for the District 90 race.

Two years ago, Bamberg lost Colleton County to a Republican challenger Glenn Posey. Bamberg received about 40% of the vote to Posey's 59.5% in Colleton.

Bamberg won the District 90 seat by just 57 votes.

District 93 no longer encompasses any of the City of Orangeburg while gaining Elloree and Santee. The district includes the town of North and conceded the town of Woodford to District 91 represented by Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Allendale.

District 93, under the new maps, has a Black voting-age population of 46.23%.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, voted Tuesday to approve the redrawn maps because his main concern was that Orangeburg be made whole under the remapping.

"I think it is a good thing that the inner city is pretty much under the same districts," Ott said. "That is why I voted for the change today."

"I think the Orangeburg community is better served with this change than it was previously," Ott said.

The redrawn maps continue to keep current District 95 Rep. Jerry Govan out of the former 95 and places him on the border of District 93 and District 90.

Govan has announced his intentions to run for state superintendent of education. He did not file to run for the S.C. House.

District 91 has retained all of Allendale and Barnwell counties and remained relatively unchanged in Orangeburg County, primarily including the western portion of the county -- Springfield, Norway, Neeses and Livingston.

District 91 has a Black voting-age population of 49.3%.

The South Carolina House agreed to the new redistricting maps as a result of the ACLU challenge. The agreement was reached May 5.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit last year that charged some of the new districts intentionally discriminated against Black communities in the state and denied Black voters equal opportunity to participate in the political process and elect candidates of their choice.

The lawsuit alleged racial gerrymandering and intentional discrimination in 29 districts aimed at diluting the voting power of Black voters.

The maps will apply to all S.C. House elections beginning in 2024, according to the agreement. Any special election for the S.C. House held prior to the November 2024 general election will be conducted based on the plan in effect for the upcoming November 2022 general election, according to the agreement.

The case was brought on behalf of the South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP (SC NAACP) and an individual voter, Taiwan Scott. Both were represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and other agencies.

Under the agreement, the ACLU said the amended maps will restore Black voters' opportunity to elect the candidates of their choice, not only in Orangeburg but also in Richland, Kershaw, Dillon and Horry counties.

The agreement formerly passed the S.C. House May 10. The legislative session ended May 12 but the matter of redistricting has been placed on the agenda when members return in June to handle the budget. The Senate is expected to take up the matter at that time and the governor is expected to sign the bill.

The groups were poised to go to trial on May 16 if an agreement had not been reached. They are still headed to trial over the U.S. congressional map this fall.

The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

"Today is a victory for the Black community in South Carolina," South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP President Brenda Murphy said. "Today marks a historical occasion: Our political leadership has listened to our grievances and is working to create a more equitable political landscape."

"We have successfully petitioned our government for increased political access, and now Black communities ... will have a greater chance of electing their preferred candidates," Murphy said. "But this is just a first step to providing equitable voting power for Black South Carolinians. We will continue to work with our elected officials to ensure that all our communities have a voice in our democratic institutions."

"Any redistricting map that arises exclusively from self-interested politicians will inevitably fail voters," Allen Chaney, legal director of the ACLU of South Carolina, said. "While I am certainly pleased by this settlement, the voters need the next South Carolina redistricting process to be more independent, transparent and accountable."

The new districts are based on 2020 U.S. Census numbers.

South Carolina grew by 10.7% over the last decade to more than 5.1 million people. But that growth was lopsided, with many more of the 500,000 new people moving to areas along the coast, around Greenville or in the South Carolina suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina

If S.C. House districts were redrawn to have equal populations, the ideal population would be about 41,278. State redistricting guidelines called for the new districts to deviate less than 5% from that number.

