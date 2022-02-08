Maness announces for S.C. superintendent of ed

LEXINGTON – Republican Kathy Maness announced her candidacy for state superintendent of education.

Maness is a mother of three and married to Amiel Maness. A former teacher, she currently serves as the executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Maness, who serves on Lexington Town Council, says she was urged to run after State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced she would not seek re-election.

Maness says she initially did not want the top post, but after prayer and reflection felt she had to run.

“Year after year, I’ve witnessed firsthand the federal and state government taking decision making away from parents, teachers and principals while pushing their political agendas," Maness said.

She continued, “We need someone who understands South Carolina public schools to get our education back to the classroom, back in the hands of parents and teachers, and out of the hands of politicians and bureaucrats in DC and Columbia.”

Maness says she has visited every school district in South Carolina over the past 30 years.

“The next superintendent must be able to work with parents and teachers, pastors and business leaders, local boards and district administration to move South Carolina education in the right direction. I have a proven record of doing just that," she said.

Maness made her announcement surrounded by dozens of supporters on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

She said she chose MLK Day for the announcement because, “Dr. King dreamed of a day when people would be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. Unfortunately, liberal politicians are trying to use the classrooms to shatter that dream by focusing on the color of skin instead of the content of character.”

In her announcement speech, Maness stressed the need to address the teacher shortage, education standards, school choice and returning decision making to the local communities.

Maness graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in early childhood education. She received her education administration certification from Winthrop. She's a former third-grade teacher at Erwin Elementary in rural Lancaster.

