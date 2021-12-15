Management restructuring at RMC cancer center, rural health clinics

The Regional Medical Center has restructured the management at its cancer center and primary care rural health clinics in an effort to increase efficiency and productivity.

Two positions -- the director of the H.F. Mabry Center for Cancer Care and the director of the Edisto Regional Health Services -- will be consolidated into one, said David Southerland, RMC President and CEO.

"As a part of our budget for the upcoming year, we are doing some restructuring within the hospital management structure," Southerland said. "Those particular positions were restructured and consolidated."

"Some of those people's jobs were eliminated," he said. "We took a couple of people and put them into one position. The cancer center was affected and ERHS director was affected."

Southerland said the restructuring will not impact services provided at the cancer center or the rural clinics.

The cutting of the two positions is expected to save the hospital $125,000 annually.

RMC Vice President Physician Practice Operations Sabrina Robinson said while the intention is to consolidate both directorship positions, the roles and job descriptions have not been developed as of yet for the single position.

"We haven’t begun to vet any candidates," Robinson said.

In the interim, the MCC is being served by Dr. Chris Y. Brunson, medical director of medical oncology, and Dr. Leann Smith, medical director of radiation oncology. The center also has a front desk manager and clinical manager.

Each office of the ERHS currently has a team leader as the search process for the director begins. The ERHS includes six primary care practices, which all will remain operational.

"Each location continues to operate as our focus this year has been to encourage our community to annually meet with their primary care provider for health screenings," the RMC said in a statement. "Four of six RHCs have already received reaccreditation and two are awaiting approval by the Office of Rural Health."

