On the night of Friday, July 14, a Midlands man stayed up late to catch the Mega Millions drawing live on television.

He wrote down the winning numbers as they were called out, checked his ticket and went to bed a millionaire.

His ticket, a quick pick, won him $2 million.

He purchased the ticket from the Gaz-Bah #14 at 951 Chestnut St. in Orangeburg and matched all but one number drawn (10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and MB: 15).

The winner, who does not wish to be identified, says he stayed calm and is not letting the big win change him any.

The odds of winning $2 million playing Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

For selling the claimed ticket, Gaz-Bah #14 in Orangeburg received a commission of $20,000.