Man sought in shooting incident; shots fired at vehicle in Orangeburg County

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person involved in a June road rage incident, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. His office released a composite drawing of the subject.

“This individual for no known reason opened fire on a vehicle occupied by two people,” Ravenell said. “Fortunately, no was hit directly but still suffered injuries from flying glass.”

An Orangeburg County man said the incident occurred while he was traveling on Bamberg Road near Cope just after 8 p.m. on June 22.

The driver of a black Ram truck with tinted windows sped up from behind, flashing his headlights and blowing his horn, according to an incident report.

While the vehicles were traveling side by side, the subject then began firing at the man’s vehicle, the man said.

At least one round shattered the passenger’s side window, throwing glass around the inside of the vehicle.

The man said he pulled over and returned fire but the subject drove off.

The subject is described as a white male with dark hair. He’s possibly in his early 40s. He is said to have been wearing a bandana during the incident.

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

You can submit your tips to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.