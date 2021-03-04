Man sought in Bamberg County

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night that it's seeking a person in connection with the burglary of a residence and theft of a vehicle.

The person was last seen on foot in the Hunters Chapel area.

The sheriff’s office is searching for a white male, 20 to 30 years old, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white pajama bottoms.

If you come in contact with or see a person matching this description, call dispatch at 803-245-3000.

