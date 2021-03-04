 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sought in Bamberg County
0 comments
alert

Man sought in Bamberg County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
blue lights illustration

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night that it's seeking a person in connection with the burglary of a residence and theft of a vehicle.

The person was last seen on foot in the Hunters Chapel area.

The sheriff’s office is searching for a white male, 20 to 30 years old, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white pajama bottoms.

If you come in contact with or see a person matching this description, call dispatch at 803-245-3000.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News