Man sought after wandering from Orangeburg hospital

Deputies are searching for a man who walked off from the hospital Saturday morning, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Charles Demont Jackson, 41, is described as a Black male standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen in green shorts and gray shirt.

“He was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m., traveling on foot towards Magnolia Avenue,” Ravenell said. “If you've seen him, we'd like to get him back to continue his treatment.”

If anyone has seen or knows Jackson's location, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.