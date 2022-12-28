Man’s body found in Orangeburg; death investigated

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death after someone discovered his body in the yard of a Bellmont Drive home in Orangeburg on Christmas Eve.

Investigators are currently waiting for autopsy results, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Dep. Richard Walker.

Someone called deputies after seeing a suspicious person in a yard in the 2900 block of Bellmont Drive.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of 63-year-old Charles Jefferson, according to an incident report.

It was 18 degrees outside, the report states. His body was cold to the touch.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black hoodie, tan pants with black pants underneath and one red sock. Deputies found his other sock nearby.

About 40 to 50 yards away from his body, deputies discovered a single house slipper that belonged to the man.

Underneath a nearby tree, they found a yellow and red striped sweater hat.

Under a tree near that one, deputies found a blue and gray sweater hat.

The ground beneath both trees had been disturbed, according to the report.

If anyone has information about the death of Charles Jefferson, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.