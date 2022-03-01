 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man rescued after car overturns in Orangeburg

ODPS

A Honda Accord overturned in a 15-foot ditch in Orangeburg on Monday, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

A man was taken to the Regional Medical Center after rescuers removed him from his overturned 2003 white Honda Accord on Monday afternoon.

The Accord was upside down in a 15-foot ditch in shallow water.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:25 p.m. on the 100 block of Pinehill Street, near Brookside Drive.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers arrived within three minutes.

Firefighters extricated the man by creating a “tunnel” through the rear of the Accord, an incident report states. They were able to free the patient so paramedics could load him in an ambulance and transport him to RMC to be checked out.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

