Man rescued after car overturns in Orangeburg

A man was taken to the Regional Medical Center after rescuers removed him from his overturned 2003 white Honda Accord on Monday afternoon.

The Accord was upside down in a 15-foot ditch in shallow water.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:25 p.m. on the 100 block of Pinehill Street, near Brookside Drive.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers arrived within three minutes.

Firefighters extricated the man by creating a “tunnel” through the rear of the Accord, an incident report states. They were able to free the patient so paramedics could load him in an ambulance and transport him to RMC to be checked out.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.