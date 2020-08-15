Man missing after I-95 stop in Orangeburg County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are seeking a man who went missing earlier this week from an Orangeburg County interstate rest area, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

"This individual was reported to us as missing on Saturday but he's been missing a few days," Ravenell said. "If you have any information on this man, please contact the sheriff's office immediately."

Rubio Flores was last seen on Aug. 11 around 10:30 p.m. at an Interstate 95 rest area near Santee in Orangeburg County.

The 43-year-old is said to have walked off from acquaintances at the northbound I-95 rest area.

The acquaintances were traveling north when Flores went missing.

The missing man is described as a Hispanic male with blue eyes standing around 5 feet 4 inches and weighing about 140 pounds with a thin build.

Flores's last known clothing is said to be black jeans and a black T-shirt.

If anyone has any information on Flores's location, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

