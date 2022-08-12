Man killed in Eutawville officer-involved shooting identified

A 27-year-old man died in an officer-involved shooting incident in Eutawville late Thursday night, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

The incident occurred after a Eutawville Police Department officer received a call for service.

An armed man, Tyler Mendez, and the officer exchanged gunfire, SLED said. Mendez died at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

SLED is investigating the incident. The name of the officer involved has not been released.

Eutawville Mayor Brandon Weatherford could not be reached for comment.

Attorney Michael Laubshire, who is representing Eutawville Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said “We are fully cooperating with SLED’s investigation.”

SLED said no other information will be released in the ongoing investigation.

The Orangeburg County incident is the 23rd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in the town since then-Eutawville Police Chief Richard “Rick” Combs shot and killed Bernard Bailey on May 2, 2011.

After more than four years and two mistrials, Combs pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in Bailey’s death. Combs was sentenced to 10 years, suspended to one year of house arrest with electronic monitoring and five years of probation.