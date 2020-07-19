Man killed in Calhoun County crash

A 53-year-old man died in a collision in Calhoun County on Sunday morning, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.
Richard Charles Rice, 53, of Crockett Road, Columbia, died at the scene from multiple blunt-force trauma he sustained in the collision.
Rice was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer and hauling a boat on Lone Star Road when he disregarded a stop sign, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
A 2001 Ford F250 pulling a trailer, traveling on McCords Ferry Road, struck the Trailblazer at the intersection of the two roads.
The Ford F250 overturned and caught fire.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, Tidwell said.
Rice died at the scene.
Medics transported the driver of the Ford F250 to Prisma Health Richland for treatment.
The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
There have been 502 highway fatalities throughout the Palmetto State so far this year. During the same time period last year, there were 532 highway fatalities.
Sunday’s collision was the first fatal collision this year in Calhoun County. Two people died in collisions in the county during the same time period last year.
In Orangeburg County, there have been 18 highway fatalities this year compared with the 23 highway fatalities during the same time period last year.
There has been one highway fatality in Bamberg County this year and there weren’t any in the county during the same time period last year.
