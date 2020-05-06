Man killed by train; witness says 54-year-old was walking on tracks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 54-year-old man died Tuesday after being hit by a train as he was walking on the tracks, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The man’s name will be released once his next of kin is contacted, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Officials believe the man was homeless and have not yet been able to reach his next of kin, according to ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander.

A woman saw the man walking on the railroad tracks at 8:30 p.m. near McDonald’s, at the intersection of Magnolia Street and John C. Calhoun Drive, the report said.

She heard the train’s front engine sounding the horn, but the man didn’t respond.

The train collided with the man, she said.

“No one else seemed to realize what happened so she called 911,” the report said.

She told police she thought the man may have been deaf.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a small grassy ditch near the train tracks.

He was wearing a tan shirt and gray pants.

“He appeared to be badly injured,” the report said.