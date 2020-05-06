Man killed by train; witness says 54-year-old was walking on tracks

A 54-year-old man died Tuesday after being hit by a train as he was walking on the tracks, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
The man’s name will be released once his next of kin is contacted, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.
Officials believe the man was homeless and have not yet been able to reach his next of kin, according to ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander.
A woman saw the man walking on the railroad tracks at 8:30 p.m. near McDonald’s, at the intersection of Magnolia Street and John C. Calhoun Drive, the report said.
She heard the train’s front engine sounding the horn, but the man didn’t respond.
The train collided with the man, she said.
“No one else seemed to realize what happened so she called 911,” the report said.
She told police she thought the man may have been deaf.
When officers arrived, they found the man in a small grassy ditch near the train tracks.
He was wearing a tan shirt and gray pants.
“He appeared to be badly injured,” the report said.
Officers noted that his eyes were closed and his breathing was shallow.
Officers attempted to render aid until Orangeburg County EMS arrived.
EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center where he died at 9:28 p.m.
One of the train’s two engineers told police that the train was traveling 20 mph when the collision occurred, the report said.
By the time the Norfolk Southern train came to a stop, the front of the 20-car train was near the entrance of South Carolina State University and the rear of the train was near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Whaley Street.
Each of the 20 cars was hauling freight to Greenville from North Charleston, the incident report said.
If anyone is the man’s next of kin or knows his next of kin, they are asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety’s dispatch at 803-534-2812 or victim’s advocate at 803-533-4114.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
