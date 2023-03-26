Daniel Charles Connelly, 21, of 153 Bizzell Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

She also ordered him to obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

She gave Connelly credit for having already served five days in jail.

In other guilty pleas:

• Deangelo Maurice Deloach, 26, of 1101 Lexington Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced him to 92 days, time served.

• Jacob Oneil Dennis, 24, of 206 Turner Lane, Round O, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She gave Dennis credit for having already served 139 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Dennis’ charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Charles Coleman Driggers, 27, of 1465 Unity Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base and first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 105 days in jail. She gave him credit for time served.

She also ordered Driggers to enroll with the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department or Job Corps.

• Stephen Christopher Driggers, 33, of 204 Sweetwater Road, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Murphy sentenced him to 123 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Carla Jacobs Dyson, 44, of 1673 Wire Road, Norway, pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced her to four years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Dyson to pay restitution and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed Dyson’s eight additional counts of forgery valued $10,000 or less.

• Allison Leann Etheridge, 25, of 3920 Sharron Street, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Murphy ordered her to pay restitution, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Dickey Jay Faircloth, 40, of 9760 Willie Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed Faircloth’s charges of receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base.