A Dorchester County jury found Derrick Boyd, 46, of Summerville, guilty of trafficking cocaine, third offense, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Boyd to 25 years in prison without parole for the offenses.

In May 2021, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in Harleyville. Boyd was the passenger in the vehicle.

After smelling the odor of marijuana, the deputy asked if there were any narcotics in the vehicle.

Boyd admitted he was in possession of approximately two ounces of marijuana, which was in a bag under the driver’s seat.

A search of the vehicle yielded approximately three ounces of marijuana, a digital scale and numerous small baggies.

At the time of his arrest, Boyd was found to be in possession of over $1,600 in cash.

Deputies transported Boyd to the Dorchester County Detention Center, and upon being strip searched he was found to have hidden over 28 grams of cocaine under his groin.

Boyd has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for:

• Possession of cocaine (1999)

• Trafficking in cocaine, 10-28 grams (2006)

• Trafficking in crack cocaine, 10-28 grams (2006)

• Possession with intent to distribute marijuana (2006)

• Failure to stop for blue lights (2011)

• Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, 2nd offense (2019)

• Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, 2nd offense (2019)

This case was prosecuted by Senior Litigation Counsel David Osborne with Assistant Solicitor Shannon Elliott sitting as second chair.

The Solicitor’s Office thanked the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, DCSO Deputy Ray Holder and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for their investigation of the case.