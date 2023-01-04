Man facing additional carjacking charges in Orangeburg

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has named a third suspect in two carjacking incidents.

Dayvon Ja’Quin Simmons, 20, of 294 Washington Town Road, Summerville is facing multiple charges from two carjacking incidents that took place in the city of Orangeburg.

Simmons is facing the same charges as other named co-defendants in the Aug. 1 and Nov. 17 incidents.

He along with Dwayne Deeandre Smalls, 18, of an Old State Road apartment, Holly Hill, and Nasir Raekwon Alvin, 18, of Broad St., Orangeburg, are facing two counts each of carjacking without great bodily injury and criminal conspiracy stemming from those two incidents.

In the Aug. 1 incident, warrants accuse Simmons, Smalls and Washington, along with two other unnamed co-defendants, of taking a man’s occupied 2015 silver Kia Optima in the Edisto Memorial Gardens upper parking lot on Seaboard Street.

The occupant of the Optima told officers that three males wearing masks approached him. One of them pulled out a handgun and pointed it to his head.

They allegedly ordered the man to get out of his car and then took off in his car.

Warrants also accuse Simmons, Smalls, Washington and two unnamed co-defendants of taking a 2021 Toyota Camry after they allegedly held a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Original House of Pizza, located on John C. Calhoun Drive.

That incident took place on Nov. 17.

Simmons was initially taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office last week and charged with criminal conspiracy and carjacking in an Oct. 22 incident that took place in the Walmart parking lot, located on North Road.

Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman is facing the same charges in the Oct. 22 incident, along with Smalls and Washington.

Simmons’ co-defendants have been charged in other recent incidents, but he has not been charged in the following cases:

• Smalls is facing charges of carjacking with great bodily injury and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a Nov. 18 incident in the parking lot of the Orangeburg Mall.

• Smalls and an unnamed co-defendant are charged in a Nov. 23 incident where they allegedly attempted to take a woman’s car at gunpoint while she was parked at the Barber Tech Academy, located on Russell Street.

• Mack, Smalls, Washington and an unnamed 15-year-old male have been charged with murder in the Nov. 28 shooting death of 18-year-old Ricke Irick. He was killed outside of his Estate Court home in Orangeburg.