Man dies when hit by train in Calhoun

Cops illustration

FORT MOTTE -- A St. Matthews man walking on train tracks was truck and killed by a locomotive on Friday evening, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

Matthew Shannon, 38, of Old Belleville Road, died at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma, Porth said.

The collision occurred around 6:22 p.m. on the tracks about a mile south from where they intersect with Fort Motte Road, Porth said.

He noted Shannon had fishing gear with him and believed the man had been fishing at a nearby creek.

The train operator sounded the horn multiple times once he saw the pedestrian on the tracks, Porth said.

In addition to the Calhoun County Coroner’s Office, the following agencies also responded to the scene: the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Motte Fire Department and Calhoun County EMS. An investigator for the train line also responded.

Shannon’s death remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

