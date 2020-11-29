Man dies in Orangeburg County house fire; passerby spots smoke, alerts firefighters

A 22-year-old male died in a residential house fire in Cope on Saturday night, Orangeburg County Fire District Coordinator Teddy Wolfe said.

A passerby called 911 at 7:32 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the eaves of the residence at 1618 Binnicker Bridge Road, Wolfe said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming out of the roof of the wooden home built during the 1930s, he added. The home also had a few additions.

After the initial fire attack and while a secondary search of the home was underway, someone approached and noted that there was likely a 22-year-old male inside of the home.

About 30 minutes later, firefighters located the body of the male in the living room.

The victim lived in the home. The homeowner was not present at the time of the fire.

There were no working smoke alarms in the residence, Wolfe noted.

Wolfe said he’s called the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation because he “still has some unanswered questions.”

“It remains under investigation at this time,” he added.