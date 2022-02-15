Man dies in Bamberg County crash

A Columbia man died in a single-vehicle accident in Ehrhardt Tuesday morning.

Hassan Collins, 23, died after he lost control of his 2011 Ford Crown Victoria and struck a brick wall at around 7 a.m., according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks.

Collins was traveling east on Ehrhardt Road when he reached the curve heading into town near Washington Street and crashed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning in Newberry.

S.C. Highway Patrol officials were at the scene of the accident for the entire morning Tuesday. The Bamberg County Coroner's Office, the Ehrhardt Fire Department and the Ehrhardt Police Department also responded to the incident.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the collision.

