A Lone Star man died after his vehicle ran off the road on Saturday night, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said.

David Hall, 51, died of injuries sustained in the accident, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The crash occurred at 11 p.m. as Hall was driving a 2001 Ford F-250 east on Stoudemire Drive. The truck ran off the road to the left, overturned and landed in a swamp, Jones said.

The investigation into the crash continues.

