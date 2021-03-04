Man charged after police station crash; chief says marijuana, rolling papers found in car

A Canton, N.C. man is facing a simple possession of marijuana charge after his vehicle crashed into the Bamberg Police Department on Wednesday, according to town police.

Police Chief James Smoak said, “I was at the police department and heard a noise consistent with a traffic accident. Office staff heard the noise as well.

“Shortly after, another noise was heard.”

They discovered a 1992 maroon Oldsmobile had crashed through the brick wall on the south portion of the police department building.

“The vehicle was smoking due to fluids and air bag deployment,” Smoak said.

The driver of the vehicle was unresponsive and slumped over into the passenger side. He was removed from the vehicle by a Bamberg County Sheriff’s deputy due to the possibility of fire.

EMS arrived at the scene and took over the treatment of the driver.

Smoak said he detected a faint odor of marijuana from the driver’s side window.

While in the car trying to locate the vehicle’s registration, Smoak noticed a cellophane bag on the floor with a green leafy substance in it. He believed t looked and smelled like marijuana.