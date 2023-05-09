A 34-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of striking a pedestrian with his vehicle and then leaving the scene. The pedestrian died.

Isaiah Singleton has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The collision occurred at 8 p.m. Saturday on Whittaker Parkway at Five Chop Road.

Singleton was allegedly traveling north on Whittaker Parkway when his 2006 Toyota Rav 4 traveled off the right side of the road and collided with the pedestrian.

He allegedly left the scene of the collision.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

The case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.