Man abides by Golden Rule; Orangeburg County Community of Character honoree treats people with respect

Smoak said his job requires pressing forward among others’ bad moods.

“I could be nice to everybody I come across, but there’s going to be some people that may not be in the mood to entertain somebody with a nice personality. They may shut me off, but I can pick it up real quick.

“I’ll let you be. I’m not going to aggravate or bother you anymore. If there’s anything you need from me, just let me know. Other than that, I just say ‘Hello’ or ‘Good morning.’ I did my part,” he said.

Smoak said respect goes back to the Bible’s Golden Rule and putting it into practice.

“I think of respect very highly because, to me, respect can carry you a long way. I think about the Bible and the Golden Rule and how it says to treat people the way you want to be treated. Do unto others as you'd want them do unto you. So that's my motto right there. The same way I want people to treat me, I treat people the same way,” he said.

The 30-year-old takes his job seriously and knows that his profession is not about how much money he makes.