Man abides by Golden Rule; Orangeburg County Community of Character honoree treats people with respect

Lee Smoak strives to keep a smile on his face and treat others the way he wants to be treated. They are traits which have helped him maintain a vibrantly charming spirit.
A longtime waiter at the Orangeburg Country Club, Smoak puts forth his best effort to make sure the individuals he serves have what they need, all with a pleasant demeanor and his characteristically warm smile.
It is Smoak’s dedication to showing regard and consideration for others in his behavior and speech that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor him for respect.
It is an honor which the Orangeburg resident was not expecting.
"Oh gosh, I was really shocked and surprised. This is my first time hearing about this award, to be honest. So for me to first hear about it and then find out that I am the person nominated, I was speechless,” Smoak said.
He said respect includes how you present yourself before others because first impressions are lasting ones.
“To me, respect is how you carry yourself. My grandparents on my mom's side and my dad's side always told me to, 'Do the right thing. Keep your head up high. Use yesterday's mistakes to make today's corrections.' I try to keep a smile on my face all the time,” Smoak said.
“I'm always smiling and saying, 'Good morning, good afternoon, good evening. How are you? Can I get you anything?' Even though some people may not display that same positivity toward me, I still carry a smile,” he said.
Smoak said his job requires pressing forward among others’ bad moods.
“I could be nice to everybody I come across, but there’s going to be some people that may not be in the mood to entertain somebody with a nice personality. They may shut me off, but I can pick it up real quick.
“I’ll let you be. I’m not going to aggravate or bother you anymore. If there’s anything you need from me, just let me know. Other than that, I just say ‘Hello’ or ‘Good morning.’ I did my part,” he said.
Smoak said respect goes back to the Bible’s Golden Rule and putting it into practice.
“I think of respect very highly because, to me, respect can carry you a long way. I think about the Bible and the Golden Rule and how it says to treat people the way you want to be treated. Do unto others as you'd want them do unto you. So that's my motto right there. The same way I want people to treat me, I treat people the same way,” he said.
The 30-year-old takes his job seriously and knows that his profession is not about how much money he makes.
“You can have all the money to get you this place and that place, but it takes more than just money to get you to where you need to go. You’ve got to put yourself in the equation and evaluate yourself and see what all you can add to where you're trying to go in life," he said.
As banquet captain at the Orangeburg Country Club, his duties are diverse and not always easy.
"I'm responsible for training the new banquet servers on proper dinner etiquette, table set up, all that stuff. Now I know I may not get along with everybody, but I still try to put on a smile to kind of keep everybody energetic and all in one. Some people have different personalities. So I've learned to adapt to each person's characteristics to kind of bring out the best in them, all with a smile,” he said.
Smoak’s effervescent personality helps him to respectfully fulfill his duties.
"When people see me and meet me, they see the smile, they see the energy. I'm a very vibrant, expressive young man and it shows. I'm all about good vibes and positivity. So I feel like doing what I can do to be the best me that I can be hopefully touches somebody to kind of motivate them,” Smoak said.
He said his maternal and paternal grandparents did a good job of instilling respect in him from an early age.
“My grandparents didn’t play. I would spend the majority of my time with my mom's grandparents in Branchville. If my grandmama and granddaddy would say something, we would freeze. Then I'd go to my dad's parents on his side. They're the same way. If you're sitting down and you see somebody older come in, you were expected to be a gentleman and ask, 'Would you like to sit down ma'am or sir?'" he said.
He appreciates all the work the OCCOC is doing to promote good character within the community.
“It's a really awesome movement because we tend to focus on the negative. It's nice to see the positive. I really appreciate that,” he said.
Individuals can nominate a Citizen of the Month via the OCCOC website at www.orangeburgcharacter.org.
