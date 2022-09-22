Man, 71, dies in Bamberg County house fire

The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered by firefighters putting out a fire at his Hunters Chapel Road home in Bamberg County on Wednesday evening.

Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. identified the man as Anthony Steedly.

An autopsy is scheduled in Newberry on Friday, Hicks said.

Hunters Chapel Fire Chief Richard Rentz said dispatchers sent firefighters to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

When the first fire engine arrived, firefighters reported heavy smoke, Rentz said.

Two firefighters entered the home and extinguished a fire in the bedroom, he said.

The fire was confined to a mattress, he said.

“Initially, firefighters didn’t see anyone because the smoke was heavy,” Rentz said.

Rentz said Steedly lived alone in the single-story brick home.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was called to assist with the investigation, according to Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg

Agencies that responded to the scene include the Hunters Chapel Fire Department, Clear Pond Fire Department, Bamberg Fire Department, Ehrhardt Fire Department, Little Swamp Fire Department, Denmark Fire Department, State Fire Marshal Office, Medshore, Bamberg County Coroner’s Office and the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.