Males more specialized for fighting, Wofford professor's research says

SPARTANBURG – Elk have antlers. Rams have horns. In the animal kingdom, males develop specialized weapons for competition when winning a fight is critical. Humans, too, according to new research from Wofford College and the University of Utah.

Males’ upper bodies are built for more powerful punches than females,’ according to the study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology by Dr. Jeremy S. Morris, assistant professor of biology at Wofford, and Dr. David R. Carrier, professor of biology at the University of Utah. The study suggests that fighting long may have been a part of human’s evolutionary history.

“In mammals in general, the difference between males and females is often greatest in the structures that are used as weapons,” says Carrier, who long has explored the hypothesis that generations of interpersonal male-male aggression long in the past have shaped structures in human bodies to specialize for success in fighting. Evidence has shown that the proportions of the hand aren’t just for manual dexterity – they also protect the hand when it’s formed into a fist. Other studies looked at the strength of the bones of the face (as a likely target of a punch) and how our heels, planted on the ground, can confer additional upper body power.