Making lemonade: Life lessons in book by Claflin grad

Instead of giving up a couple of years ago when Queen Elizabeth James, a Claflin graduate, found herself faced with a tough situation, she decided to reflect upon a phrase she had learned as a child: “When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade,” and wrote a book. The English teacher and mother of two said that no matter what your age, her illustrated book can serve as a reminder to see the positive in life’s many challenges and could be used as a great conversation starter when someone you know is feeling discouraged.

“I have always had a passion for writing, and I had a very vivid imagination as a child. I was always on the creative side,” said the Charleston County native,who recalled that her parents always made sure there were lots of books to read at home.

James published her 41-page book, “When Life Gives Me Lemons I Make Lemonade” on Feb. 25, 2019, on the CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, and it is available in print or digitally from Amazon.com.

“What drew me to writing this book was my children. When we were going through a pretty rough time, instead of allowing us to focus on the negative, I wanted to do what could I do to keep us encouraged,” said James, who proudly pointed out that her 11-year old son and her 5-year old daughter appear on the front cover.

In James’ opinion, the message of “making lemonade out of lemons” has somehow been lost over the years. It was something she used to hear quite often in her youth, and she believes that the concept should be passed on to the younger generation today, not only as we go through a pandemic, but as we deal with everyday issues.

“I connected with Najah Clemmons, an awesome illustrator also from South Carolina, to do the pictures,” she said.

“By putting this in writing with illustrations, I was able to tell my kids during that difficult time that these are some things you can do to help you get over certain things. Some issues that kids go through may seem small to adults now, but for children they can be huge,” she explained.

James said that it is helpful to have a reminder that you have choices when life presents you with a different set of circumstances than you were expecting. You can let obstacles hinder your progress or you can put your resources to work and find a way to make the best of the situation. You may need to realize that even though it may not happen right away, you can still get what you want, if you practice patience and perseverance.

“My kids are so encouraging to me as I am reading the story aloud with them,” she said, changing her voice as she described them singing out in excited response – ‘We make lemonade.’”

As she has visited schools and libraries around the Palmetto State to share her book, James has been overwhelmed by the response to the message and the number of children with their hands up wanting to share their stories of life events and how they can make the choice to see the positive.

“I am so glad that this was placed on my heart to see this through,” said James, who appreciates the connection she has been able to make with people, young and old, through her writing.

“I feel like this book should be in everyone’s house or office. It should be in every classroom. When we talk about social-emotional learning, to me that is us taking care of our social and emotional health.”

James expressed how reading the words and viewing the pictures in the book can lead to greater self-awareness and inspire deeper conversations. In fact, it can also spur memories of life experiences and allow individuals to have more meaningful interactions, whether it comes in the form of parent-to-child, child-to-parent, friend-to-friend, teacher-to-student, or even colleague-to-colleague.

Recently while presenting the book to an educator in Charleston County, the author said how the woman recounted her personal story as a child in kindergarten who was having trouble reading. Instead of focusing on her weaknesses, the teacher allowed her to read to younger children to build her confidence and strengthen her skills.

“Some of the situations in the book like having trouble reading, initially it’s frustrating, but if you give it some time though, it’ll get better, and you’ll have it. Everyone had to be in that place at some point, and that’s an easy way to have the kids relate to the book,” said the author.

“There is no age limit here. I believe that even adults can use the book as a conversation starter with adults,” she said.

“I am just so thankful that I was able to put the message into a book for kids because they need it. It bridges the gap between generations,” said James.

“I don’t believe we do that enough with our young ones. It’s like we were never 8, 11 or 13. This book is absolutely about bridging the gap, about connecting, and relating,” said James.

“Even as an adult, when I find myself feeling kind of down, my son, because of the book, would tell me, ‘Mommy, don’t forget, when life gives us lemons, we make lemonade.’”

