Maintenance scheduled for Pinopolis lock

MONCKS CORNER – The Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station will be out of service beginning on Monday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Dec. 17, for planned maintenance.

At the conclusion of the maintenance, winter hours will begin, and the lock will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or 30 minutes before sunset, whichever is earlier). Digital signage at the lock will display the current operating status.

The dates for the scheduled maintenance may change depending on potential inclement weather, including tropical storms and hurricanes. The lock system does not operate during inclement weather or rough-water conditions.

Call in advance at 843899-LOCK (5625).

