Zan Street (copy)

This November 2019 photograph shows work on the new route from Boulevard Street to Magnolia directly across from the president’s residence at Claflin University. 

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Magnolia Street intersection project is scheduled for Friday.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public.

The event will be held at the new intersection between Boulevard Street and Magnolia Street.

The $5.7 million project eliminated railroad crossings at Zan Street and Peasley Street and replaced them with a new route from Boulevard Street to Magnolia Street.

The new route is located directly across from the president’s house at Claflin.

Left-turn lanes were added along both legs of Magnolia Street approaching the route. New sidewalks were installed, among other work.

The street will be blocked for about two hours from about 10 a.m. through noon for the ceremony. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

