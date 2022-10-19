MADD names Hutto ‘2022 Legislator of the Year’

Mothers Against Drunk Driving named Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, as a “2022 Legislator of the Year.”

“MADD thanks Sen. Brad Hutto for authoring legislation to require ignition interlocks for all convicted drunk drivers. With his leadership to advocate for effective DUI countermeasures, South Carolina will see a day when there are no more deaths or injuries caused by drunk driving,” MADD National President Alex Otte said.

The organization previously recognized Hutto’s work in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving deaths increased in South Carolina by 14% from 2019 to 2020, resulting in 315 fatalities.

Preliminary estimates for 2021 indicate another increase in drunk driving deaths nationally.

Hutto authored Senate Bill 28 to create an all-offender ignition interlock law. The legislation passed the Senate but failed in the House Judiciary Committee in 2022.

In all, MADD recognized 65 state lawmakers across the U.S. For the full list, visit madd.org.