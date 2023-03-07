One person died and another was injured in a crash in Orangeburg County on Tuesday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 10 a.m. as a 2010 Buick LaCrosse was traveling west on S.C. Highway 6, near the intersection with U.S. Highway 301.

A 2018 Mack truck was traveling east on S.C. Highway 6.

The two vehicles collided about four miles west of Vance.

The driver of the Buick died at the scene. The driver of the Mack truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment.