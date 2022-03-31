Macedonia AME hosting Gospel Explosion

Cope’s Macedonia AME Church will hold their first Gospel Explosion.

The event will be held Saturday, April 2, at Edisto Memorial Gardens and will host local artists, choirs, vendors, plus arts and crafts. The church’s goal for the event is to celebrate and worship.

“It’s all about praising the Lord and worshiping God,” church member Lesley Polite said.

The church’s choice of music to worship is the genre of gospel. They plan to bring different local singers out to perform for the people in attendance.

“We know people like gospel, so we think it would be good and will get people out there,” Polite said.

The reason for the event is to raise money for the church. With that, the money will go toward up-keep at the church.

“Just trying to raise money for the church so we can do different stuff around the church. Things around the church and fixing stuff,” Polite said.

There will be food vendors coming from different places.

“The food is to get the people out there as well. They can listen to the good gospel and after that, they can taste different kinds of food. We got someone from Charleston and local folks from Orangeburg. After people get their praise on, they can get a bite of food,” Polite said.

The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. They are suggesting donations of $5.

“I’m pretty sure it’ll be a pretty good turnout. I think it’ll be a good event to get their praise out and worship the Lord. You can also get a blessing,” Polite said.

“Just come out, rejoice, and have a good time with Macedonia.”

