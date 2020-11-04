Mace flips South Carolina seat in US House back to GOP

Cunningham, 38, worked carefully to build bipartisan support in 2018, getting Republican mayors and other officials in small beach towns to support him by opposing offshore drilling.

Cunningham continued to tout his support by Republicans this year.

Mace promised to continue that bipartisan work and represent everyone in the district.

"It goes to show how with the value of hard work you can make anything possible. My life has been a series of second chances and the voters of South Carolina's 1st District have given me a chance to show and prove that I will be a compassionate leader, a good listener, an independent thinker," Mace told The Associated Press.

Mace was buoyed by Republicans sweeping through a number of races Tuesday with margins far bigger than recent years.

Mace, 42, emerged from a four-candidate Republican primary. She ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in her first political race in 2014 before being elected to the South Carolina House twice.

Mace spent the last few weeks of the race trying to make closing Parris Island's Marine training base near Hilton Head Island an issue.